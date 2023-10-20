Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 3,374 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $311.58 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.22 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

