Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $590.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

