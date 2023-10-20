Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,236 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

