Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $177.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

