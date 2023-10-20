Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 111 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $61,072,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $52,560,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.22.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

