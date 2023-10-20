MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.58. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 44.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 85.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.