BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.88 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BCBP. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

