Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $273.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $206.77 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

