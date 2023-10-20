Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 290,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 240,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

