Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.56 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 57.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

