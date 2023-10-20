TriMas Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.