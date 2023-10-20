The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $8.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.29. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Shares of GS stock opened at $299.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.30. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $298.63 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

