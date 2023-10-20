Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

