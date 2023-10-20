Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE OVV opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

