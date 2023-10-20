Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $5.13 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

