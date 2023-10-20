Banner Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Banner has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $43.27 on Friday. Banner has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banner

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.