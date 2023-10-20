Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $210.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.