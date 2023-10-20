WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,701,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $48.20 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.