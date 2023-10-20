WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $19.12 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

