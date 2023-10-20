WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 837 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.12. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

