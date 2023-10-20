M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,515 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $521.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

