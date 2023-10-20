M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,668 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $10,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

