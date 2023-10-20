M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 92,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.9 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $121.88 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.17.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

