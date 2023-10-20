Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $19.86 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

