The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MOS opened at $36.45 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

