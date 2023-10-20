Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.44.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $444.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.67 and its 200-day moving average is $493.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

