Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.4% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $6,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ET opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.