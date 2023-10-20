Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 24 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $425.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.55 and its 200 day moving average is $483.53.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

