Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

