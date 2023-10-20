Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Trimmed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,748,000 after buying an additional 298,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE EXR opened at $112.50 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.45 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.11.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.