Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,317,050,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0 %

TTE stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.