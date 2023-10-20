The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,198,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Lovesac Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.50. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

