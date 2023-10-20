Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.69 billion-$8.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion. Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $401.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.22. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 60.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

