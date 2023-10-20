WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.04-$4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.04-4.24 EPS.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WNS from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

