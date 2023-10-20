Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $252.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

