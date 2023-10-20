Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.15-$13.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $325.20 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.13 and its 200-day moving average is $351.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Pool by 8.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pool by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.