Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.