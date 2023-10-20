Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 938 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $20.51 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $920.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

