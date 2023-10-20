Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $587.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $231.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.33 and its 200 day moving average is $665.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $428.78 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 77.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

