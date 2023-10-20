Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Issues Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6,094.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

