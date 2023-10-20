SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.36 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $204.07 million and $18.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16266195 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $13,023,379.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

