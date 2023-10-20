BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $359.71 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $359.71 million and $12.68 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000038 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $12,610,845.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

