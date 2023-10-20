Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Head-To-Head Contrast

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -103.95, indicating that its share price is 10,495% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGE Energy and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

This table compares MGE Energy and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 15.94% 10.49% 4.55% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGE Energy and Summer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $714.52 million 3.60 $110.95 million $3.16 22.49 Summer Energy $239.88 million 0.03 $13.74 million N/A N/A

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

