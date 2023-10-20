Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $183.08.

Insider Activity

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNN

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.