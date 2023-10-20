NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans $1.00 Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVE stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. NVE has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

