RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

