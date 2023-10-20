NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWHUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

Featured Articles

