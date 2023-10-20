Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.89 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Stock Performance
Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.63. The company has a market cap of £202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,543.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fonix Mobile has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($2.99).
About Fonix Mobile
