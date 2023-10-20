Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.89 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.63. The company has a market cap of £202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,543.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fonix Mobile has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($2.99).

About Fonix Mobile

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

