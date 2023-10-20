Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 99.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,220.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 44,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $442,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 1.9 %

Shopify stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

