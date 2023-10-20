Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

